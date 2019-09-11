Smotrich: Yamina to help Bibi refuse Trump’s demands for Palestinian state

Transport Minister and senior Yamina party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich said on Wednesday that his party would serve as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “spine” and help him refuse any possible demand by US President Donald Trump to establish a Palestinian state.



Speaking at a conference sponsored by the Maariv and The Jerusalem Post newspapers, Smotrich also said he was worried about changes in the Trump administration, especially the firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton and the resignation of Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.

Smotrich said that he was “very worried” about events in the current US administration, and equally worried that Trump’s peace plan would include “very bad components to the vital interests of Israel.”He described Bolton as “a central axis in the security and diplomatic cooperation between the US and Israel on Iran,” and said that his “sudden firing” was “apparently due to the difference of opinions between him and the president on the Iranian issue, and the readiness of Trump to meet with Iranian leader Rouhani immediately and without preconditions.”The minister said however that his great concern was that Netanyahu would not be able to refuse Trump’s demands given the largesse the US president has bestowed on Israel of later.“Trump is a friend and this has many advantages, and the prime minister has known how to maximize achievements through him, but it also has dangers because it is much harder for friends to refuse,” said Smotrich.“Therefore we the Yamina party need to be strong alongside the prime minister to be there when there is a need to delineate a red line and to help him tell Trump ‘Mr. President, I can’t do it, I don’t have a coalition to establish a Pal. state.“Our goal is to give Netanyahu to the State of Israel as PM, with his great abilities, but with a back bone and the ability to stand up to the great challenges we will face after the elections.”

