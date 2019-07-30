Stav Shaffir quits Knesset

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Democratic Union number two Stav Shafir resigned from Knesset on Tuesday, because the Central Elections Committee said she could not run with Meretz if she took her party funding from Labor.



Shaffir formed the Democratic Union on Thursday with Meretz and the Israel Democratic Party of former prime minister Ehud Barak. She had not intended to quit the Knesset, but the head of the Central Elections Commitee, Judge Hanan Melczer, ruled that because a current Knesset faction, Meretz was part of the Democratic Union, Shaffir could not run with it unless she quit the Knesset and returned the mandate to Labor.

"I promised that I would do everything in order to switch the Netanyahu government and to save the Israeli democracy and that's what I'll do, with all my power," said Shafir. "The Democratic Union is going to change the face of Israeli politics."Shaffir will be replaced in the Knesset by the next candidate on the Labor list, former MK Merav Michaeli, when her resignation takes effect on Thursday. The Democratic Union's list cannot be submitted to the Central Elections Committee until then.The final candidates of the Democratic Union will be revealed by then, as will reserved slots in Labor. Labor candidates Michal Biran and Emily Moatti filed a lawsuit against Labor in the Tel Aviv District Court against reserved slots that Labor leader Amir Peretz wants to add ahead of them on the party's list. The case will be heard Wednesday morning, ahead of Wednesday's Labor convention, where Peretz's bond with the Gesher party of MK Orly Levy-Abecassis will come to a final vote.Barak published a video on social media calling for Blue and White and Labor to join the Democratic Union in the final 48 hours before Thursday night's deadline."History is at arm's length and so is the missed opportunity," Barak said in the video. "Only a large bloc can guarantee victory."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



