Survey finds that as many as 74% of Arab Israelis could vote in September

Nearly one-third (32%) of Arab citizens of Israel are still undecided about whether they will vote in the September 17 election, according to a new survey by the Abraham Initiatives, Sikkuy and aChord.



The survey found that 42% of Arab Israelis intend to vote and 26% do not.

According to the report, the most significant factor that would increase the respondents’ motivation to vote would be a declaration by the center-left parties that issues of importance for Arabs are part of their platform. These would include issues such as reducing violence and crime in Arab society; cancelling the Nation-State Law; education; housing, land and house demolitions; and poverty and unemployment. Such a declaration would increase the motivation of 31% of Arab Israelis to vote.A declaration by the center-left parties that they intend to invite the Arab parties to join the coalition, would increase the motivation of 19% of potential voters, the survey found.Dr. Thabet Abu Rass, co-executive director of the Abraham Initiatives, said that the interest of Arab citizens of Israel seems to be on the rise in comparison to the April election. Similarly, he said candidates seem to be taking more of an interest in their potential Arab voters.On Monday, Blue and White head Benny Gantz was interviewed on a major Arabic TV program, for example. Ehud Barak apologized for his role in the violent thwarting of Palestinian riots that resulted in 13 Arab demonstrators being shot by police nearly two decades ago.“The party leaders have to connect to the Arab people,” said Abu Rass. “We call it inclusive messaging.”In the last election, only 49% of eligible Arab voters cast their ballots,” explained Abu Rass, but in 2015, some 64% of Arabs voted.In the 2015 election, 83% of Arab voters selected the Joint List of Arab parties and 17% voted for what Abu Rass calls “Zionist parties.” The latter number jumped in the April 2019 election, when 30% of Arab voters chose Jewish parties.“Arabs could decide to vote for Meretz or Labor,” Abu Rass said, “even as much as 40% of Arabs could vote for Zionist parties…. It’s a win-win situation if we increase voter turnout.”Abu Rass said the goal for the Joint List is to increase from 10 seats to as many as 14, not so that they would be asked to join a government – though this is not off the table – but to improve the chances that the right-wing bloc will not be able to form a coalition.“They want to stop Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from getting 61 seats,” he said.The survey also found that 34% of those who said they did not vote in April said it was because they felt “my vote is pointless.” Only 14% of those who did not vote in April 2019 did so for ideological reasons, accounting for just 7% of the entire Arab electorate.The survey included 1,055 Arab citizens eligible to vote in the election. The sample was representative in terms of sex; of all age groups from 18 up; of four geographical areas: The Galilee, the “Triangle,” the Negev, and the mixed cities; and of religion – Muslims, Christians and Druze. It was conducted between July 12 and 19m before the announcement of the revival of the Joint List. The survey found that forming the Joint List would encourage approximately one-fourth of respondents to cast their vote.“Against the background of the government’s attempts to restrict Arab citizens’ political representation, our survey shows that most Arab citizens are planning or considering to vote,” said Amjad Shbita and Ron Gerlitz, co-executive directors of Sikkuy: The Association for the Advancement of Civil Equality, in a statement. They noted that voting “is the most effective way to struggle for equality, a shared society, an end to the occupation and guarding democratic values.”Added Abu Rass and his co-executive director, Amnon Beeri-Sulitzeanu, “We urge the political parties to rethink their attitude toward the Arab citizens and to make a serious commitment to address the urgent problems of Arab society.”

