UTJ's Ya'acov Litzman casts ballot: A fateful and critical day for Israel

United Torah Judaism leader Ya'acov Litzman cast his ballot on Tuesday morning in Jerusalem.



"We are at a fateful and critical day for the State of Israel," said Litzman. "At the end of a horrific and false campaign of incitement and intimidation created against the Haredim, we will consider this evening if the Jewish character and the Israeli tradition will be harmed or not. UTJ is strong and large, meaning that the inciters and abusers of Judaism did not succeed in their plot. I call on everyone to hear the call of the great ones of Israel and to vote Gimel (the ballot slip for UTJ) as one person with one heart."

