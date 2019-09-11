WATCH LIVE! Top politicians speak at Post-Maariv Elections Conference

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The event will also feature a panel on the subject of healthcare and the Israeli Health Basket.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 09:44
Ayelet Shaked at The Jerusalem Post elections conference, April 3rd, 2019

Ayelet Shaked at The Jerusalem Post elections conference, April 3rd, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv group is holding its second election conference in the span of six months. Speakers will include major party heads, along with ministers and other members of the Knesset.


Among the candidates featured in Wednesday's conference: Head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman, head of Yamina Ayelet Shaked, head of the Democratic Union Nitzan Horowitz, MKs Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi from Blue and White, head of the Joint List Ayman Odeh, head of Labor Amir Peretz, MKs Miri Regev and Gideon Sa'ar from Likud, former prime minister Ehud Barak of the Democratic Union and MK Bezalel Smotrich from Yamina.
In addition, the event also feature a panel on the subject of healthcare and the Israeli Health Basket with head of the Health Basket Committee Prof. Ze'ev Rothstein and head of the Medicine Association Tzion Hagay. 


