WATCH LIVE! Top politicians speak at Post-Maariv Elections Conference

The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv group is holding its second election conference in the span of six months. Speakers will include major party heads, along with ministers and other members of the Knesset.

Among the candidates featured in Wednesday's conference: Head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman, head of Yamina Ayelet Shaked, head of the Democratic Union Nitzan Horowitz, MKs Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi from Blue and White, head of the Joint List Ayman Odeh, head of Labor Amir Peretz, MKs Miri Regev and Gideon Sa'ar from Likud, former prime minister Ehud Barak of the Democratic Union and MK Bezalel Smotrich from Yamina.

In addition, the event also feature a panel on the subject of healthcare and the Israeli Health Basket with head of the Health Basket Committee Prof. Ze'ev Rothstein and head of the Medicine Association Tzion Hagay.