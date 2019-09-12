'We have crafted something that gives both sides tremendous hope for the future’

WASHINGTON – The first thing that stands out after walking into the office of outgoing-US special envoy Jason Greenblatt is a picture of Avera Mengistu. Greenblatt keeps advocating in international forums for the release of the Israeli citizen who has been held by Hamas for five years, and is in touch with his family.



On one of the side tables in the room, there were two other prominent pictures, side by side: one is a picture of Greenblatt with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The second is of Greenblatt with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Sometime in the next few weeks, Greenblatt will pack up those pictures and take them to his home in New Jersey. One picture that most American mediators have in their office has eluded Greenblatt: a joint scene of the mediator together with the two leaders.

Last week, Greenblatt announced his intention to step down to spend more time with his wife and six kids. Some pundits estimated that the real reason for the resignation is the low chances to promote the “Deal of the Century.” The special envoy has outright rejected this claim.“It’s just people who really have no idea what they’re talking about,” he tells The Jerusalem Post in his first interview in his office at the White House since he announced he was resigning. “If that was true, I should have left three months ago, six months ago, nine months ago. I still very much believe we are putting forth something that makes sense. I know that I’m leaving it in good hands, but I think if that were true, I wouldn’t have wasted my time over two and a half years.”Asked if he would have done anything differently, he says he is standing behind the decisions of the peace team and wouldn’t change any of the administration’s significant decisions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.“The decisions we made were appropriate for what we are trying to accomplish. They were correct for the United States and its interest.”While he adds that it could take him weeks to go through all the decisions that the team made during his tenure, he has no doubts about the significant ones. “Certainly, on the major decisions – Jerusalem, the embassy, UNRWA, the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization] office – I firmly believe [those were] the correct decisions. And I think if we didn’t make those decisions, not only would it not be closer to peace, but in fact, it would have brought us no closer to peace.“I don’t characterize anything we’ve done as sticks,” he says regarding the peace team’s approach to the Palestinians. “I think that each decision we’ve made over the last two and a half years has been in the interest of the United States. I know that people characterize some of our decisions as punishments toward the Palestinians. That is not only not true; it never entered into my mind.“Take the recognition of Jerusalem, for example,” he continues. “That’s a law of the USA from 1995. We respected the will of the American people in a law passed by Congress. The closure of the PLO office was based on a law. On UNRWA, it is not in the interest of the United States to continue funding into that broken system that provides no future for Palestinians living in these refugee camps. I’m surprised how people weaponize these decisions and pretend that they were done for political purposes when, in fact, they were decisions based on either law or what makes sense for the US taxpayer.”IT WAS a family Shabbat dinner with his wife and children at his home in New Jersey when he raised the possibility of leaving the administration. “It started over many discussions over Shabbat, but it lasted way into the Sunday night barbecue,” he says.Asked why he wouldn’t stay to try to promote direct negotiations between the sides once the plan is revealed, he says it could take a long time.“Originally, I planned to stay approximately two years. I’ve stayed close to three years now. I do have an obligation to be a father and a husband. I’ve neglected my family in many ways, and I think the time has come for me to start transitioning out so I could go back to being a father and a husband.”Some of his kids, he says, told him to keep working on the peace team. “My family has been exceptional. They all have that attitude, which is that I should stay, but I know on their faces that it’s hard. It’s hard on Sunday when we separate until Friday. They’ve been incredibly supportive. I have to say that after last Thursday, after the announcement, we all felt a sense of tremendous relief, knowing that at some point over the coming period – we don’t know if it’s weeks to months, we’ll see – knowing that I’m finally going to be back home.”He says he still believes that despite the Palestinian refusal to engage with the US peace team, the plan can still succeed.“I think that we have crafted something that’s different than the past but gives both sides a tremendous hope for the future,” Greenblatt says. “So, I think that [once] both sides study it and stay away from the political talk and understand that we can only deliver a realistic plan, one that is actually implementable, not one that just talks in lofty ideals, I think there is a chance that something good could come out of it.”“I don’t think our thought process has changed. We studied this from the beginning, understanding that it is a very lengthy process to truly get this conflict. So if we were optimistic in month three, it probably would’ve been false optimism. I think it took us the better part of a year to two years to really understand not only the conflict itself but where both sides were. But I don’t think it’s been a disappointment to me how this has unfolded. I think we kind of learned it along the way, and the real test is going to be what’s in the plan and how the people react to the plan.”It’s been nearly three years with this administration, and it has yet to reveal its Middle East policy. Asked if he thinks that period is too long to reveal basic information, such as where the administration is standing regarding the two-state solution, Greenblatt responds that a different approach was necessary.“One of the things we decided after studying the conflict is that those high-level principle talking points actually hurt rather than help the process. People have used that terminology over the decades. It never led to anything. And it confuses people because different people see the phrase ‘two-state solution’ differently. So, we do not think that piece has helped, nor [has it helped] our mission by sticking to those high-level principles. And when people see the plan, they’ll understand our thinking on it. But every step of the way, we’ve avoided just trying to distill this incredibly complex conflict into three words or a couple of extra words.”Speaking about the highlights of his tenure, he says the two most satisfying moments for him were standing by the president when he made his announcement about Jerusalem and attending the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. “I’ve worked for the president for 23 years. I know that he’s a man who tries always to keep his word,” Greenblatt says. “I know he made multiple promises during the campaign to do that. Others did the same when they ran [for office]. But I believed in my heart before he became president that he would do it.”He recalls a few frustrating moments as well. “It happened multiple times over two and a half years – being blocked on a political basis by the Palestinian leadership to try to improve lives while we’re trying to seek peace. There is a mindset that life improvement will come after a peace deal. I often argued that we can improve lives and still seek peace and everybody’s better off. But I failed in that. It was also deeply frustrating that no matter how much we seek to help, Gaza cannot actually help the two million Palestinians in Gaza because of the vicious activity of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”“I’d frame it differently. It is still very much among our top priorities. However, over two and a half years, what we have managed to do is properly contextualize the conflict. When we started, everybody would say that this is the core conflict of the Middle East. As if, if we solve this conflict, all of a sudden, the Middle East will be an oasis of peace. That is absolutely an untrue outlook on life. And I think most people now understand it. You will still have the occasional group of people who still makes that statement, but nobody believes it. I also think that what he’s accomplished under his leadership, and it’s not just him, it’s the prime minister of Israel, the Arab leaders. [Because] when I started here, the relationship between Israel and its Arab neighbors was under the table. Nobody wanted to talk about it out loud.“Here we are two and a half years later, and you’ve seen remarkable advances between Israel and its neighbors. That’s not to leave the Palestinians behind. We very much believe that those connections can only enhance the prospects of peace between Israel and the Palestinians. And there may be a limit [to how far] the Arab neighbors will go. I recognize that. But I think he has done quite a bit in making those connections. This is President Trump. President Trump has done quite a bit, deepening those connections, and he has also managed to focus the attention on the real problem in the region, which is Iran. There’s unity around Iran. He may not have been the first to point the spotlight at Iran, but prior administrations treaded around completely different than this president, and now the region is united again around the president because they recognize that he is trying to stabilize the Middle East by calling out who really is the country that creates problems around the Middle East. And I think he is completely respected by all of those leaders in the region who were threatened by Iran.”“I think we support the State of Israel and I think all of our policies – we support a country, not an individual. I’m not Israeli. I don’t get to vote.”“Hamas certainly celebrated my departure. I think actually that’s a good thing. I did see, I think Nabil Abu Rudeineh, who’s a spokesperson, say something, but I have not seen a formal statement out of the PA. I guess there’s a difference between the messages I’m getting from the many Palestinians and certain people like [PLO Executive Committee member] Hanan Ashrawi and Nabil Abu Rudeineh. I don’t believe for a second that statements like that reflect a uniformity among the Palestinian population. There’s no population on Earth that has uniformity in opinion. So, when somebody makes a statement that says that across the board this is how the Palestinian people feel, I think that’s suspect.”“I’d like to. Somebody quoted an Eagles song [“Hotel California”] to me where they said, this is a former ‘peace processor’ who said: ‘You could check out anytime you like, but you can never leave.’ That certainly is my passion. But it also depends on where I ended up finding a job and what the rules are of the company I ended up working for.”

