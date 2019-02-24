Who are the richest politicians in Israel?

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat installs a road sign directing to the US embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
Former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat is at the top of the list of the richest Israeli politicians for the year 2019, Forbes Israel magazine revealed on Sunday.
Barkat is valued at roughly 500 million NIS ($140 million).
In second place, with a value of about 460 million NIS, is Barkat's sister-in-law Alona, a businesswoman and owner of the HaPoel Beersheva soccer club. She joined the New Right party, third on the party list after Naftali Bennet and Ayelet Shaked.
Former prime minister Ehud Barak comes in third, with 120 million NIS ($33 million). Barak accumulated a lot of capital by investing in cannabis-production company "InterCure," as well as in real-estate.
Current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes far behind Barak with a net worth of 50 million NIS ($14 million). Netanyahu made most of his investments during his years-long break from politics, after he lost to Barak in the 1999 elections.
In fifth place is Minister of Education and Chairman of the New Right Naftali Bennet, worth 32 million NIS ($9 million).
Former IDF chief-of-staff Benny Gantz, who has mounted what many consider the most serious challenge to Netanyahu in years, comes in ninth place, with 8 million NIS ($2 million).
This story was translated by Zack Evans from the Jerusalem Post's Hebrew-language sister paper Maariv.
