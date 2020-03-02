Yamina leaders urge right-wing voters to choose them over Likud

After voting in the morning, Yamina leaders spent Election Day on the move, from Jerusalem to Modi’in, from Lod to Petah Tikva, without neglecting to post several messages on their social media profile to persuade right-wing voters to go out and vote for them.The past year has been quite tormented for the parties that united under the Yamina umbrella, both in terms of results and in terms of political alliances. The New Right, led by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and former justice minister and Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked, failed to pass the electoral threshold in the April elections. Ahead of the September one, it formed an alliance with Bayit Yehudi led by Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, a party Bennett and Shaked had previously left, and with Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s National Union.Together, the formations won seven seats but split into two groups right after the election. Ahead of the third round, a new ugly controversy arose when Peretz decided to form an electoral merge with far-right Otmah Yehudit, while Smotrich forged a deal with Bennett. Pressured by other prominent members of the party, Peretz eventually decided to give up Otzma to enter the Yamina alliance.If passing a threshold this time was not an issue, the number of seats achieved compared to the one in the current Knesset might have a big impact on Yamina’s ability to influence the next government, presumably in the case that Prime Minister Netanyahu was to form it, since Yamina leaders excluded the possibility to enter a coalition led by Benny Gantz and Blue and White.Among the issues at stake are also the chances of Bennett, Shaked, Smotrich and Peretz to be appointed ministers again – without forgetting that former two were fired from their posts from Netanyahu last June, while Smotrich and Peretz, as well as Bennett himself have been appointed by Netanyahu only in this period of interim government.The prime minister and his Likud might have actually represented the biggest obstacle to Yamina. In their rounds around the country, as well as on Facebook and Twitter, the leaders repeated that a vote for Yamina was also a vote for Netanyahu as head of the government, in order to persuade those undecided between Yamina and Likud to choose the former and avoid the latter’s cannibalization of right-wing votes.“According to all the data we have, the Likud is very strong – around 37 seats,” Bennett said for instance in a video shared around 7 p.m.“This means that Netanyahu is Israel's next prime minister. Now, the right-wing votes should be focused to Yamina.”