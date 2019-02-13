Police complaint filed against Yishai over ‘two dads’ ad

Eli Yishai.
(photo credit: KNESSET)
X
Amnesty International Israel’s director Yonatan Gher filed a police complaint Wednesday over a Yahad election ad asking the public to ensure there “won’t be a child with two fathers.”
“I filed a police complaint this morning for inciting violence against my children and every girl and child in Israel with a father and father, mother and mother and every other family form,” he wrote in a Facebook post that showed the complaint.
Gher’s children have two fathers.
Yahad chairman Eli Yishai refused to denounce the campaign but said in an interview with Ynet Wednesday that he did not personally initiate the campaign.
“The ads were not publicized at my behest. However, in Jewish tradition, there is a father, a mother, children and the next generation,” he said.
The ads prompted condemnation from Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid
who tweeted, “If it’s a father like you, it really is better not to [have two fathers].”
Labor MK Merav Michaeli also attacked Yishai, writing on Twitter: “How fearful and hateful a person must be in order to run a campaign like this. I wonder what Yishai would say if there was a campaign so no child will have a Jewish mother and father.’ Anyone who acts against the equality of the gay community is a clear and immediate threat to the character of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. It is forbidden to allow them to run for Knesset.”
