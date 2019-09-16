Yisrael Beytenu video shames non-voters

Yisrael Beytenu is going all-in on its campaign to boost voter turnout in secular strongholds in order to thwart the establishment of a right-wing, religious coalition, and has published a campaign ad designed to shame Israelis who do not vote on election day.



With the sound of sinister music in the background, Yisrael Beytenu’s points out the number of people who did not vote in the April election in Tel Aviv, Rishon L’Tzion, Bat Yam, and Petah Tikva, and says that “in their merit,” the leaders of the ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist parties are now cabinet ministers.

תראו מה קרה pic.twitter.com/cLcabjmqr9 — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) September 15, 2019

“Too many Israelis didn’t go out to vote in the last elections, and look at what happened” reads the ad, and says that Yisrael Beytenu will help build a “nationalist-liberal, unity government without the ultra-Orthodox or messianics,” in the next Knesset.Yisrael Beytenu’s fortunes in the polls have sunk somewhat since Blue and White leader Benny Gantz coopted its strategy of promising a national-unity government without the ultra-Orthodox and religious parties.Party leader Avigdor Liberman is seeking to ward off a precipitous collapse in support in the actual ballot by underlining the sectoral and religiously radical nature of the ultra-Orthodox and religious parties by appealing to secular Israelis’ fear of the increasing power of these political factions in the country.Yisrael Beytenu released another ad on Monday, highlighting militant rhetoric and military rhetoric of ultra-Orthodox politicians regarding the elections, saying that on election day “the ultra-Orthodox are going to war,” while subsequently showing packed beaches in reference to Israelis who use the day off on election day for leisure pursuits instead of voting.Liberman is also trying to staunch the bleeding of support away from Yisrael Beytenu to Blue and White, and has highlighted G

