Yuli Edelstein: Knesset plenum to convene next week on Netanyahu immunity

The Knesset speaker chose the middle ground and allowed stalling that could result in there not being enough time before the March 2 election to removed Netanyahu's immunity.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 19, 2020 18:43
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein speaks in a Knesset press conference after Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinon issued a controversial on Prime Minister Netanyahu's immunity request, January 12, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein speaks in a Knesset press conference after Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinon issued a controversial on Prime Minister Netanyahu's immunity request, January 12, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein will only convene the Knesset plenum next Tuesday to pass the final proposal necessary to ensure that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity will be removed.
Edelstein had been under pressure from Blue and White to convene the plenum last week and then this week to authorize creating a house committee that will formally vote to remove Netanyahu's immunity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been pressuring him to not convene it at all.
The Knesset speaker chose the middle ground and allowed stalling that could result in there not being enough time before the March 2 election to removed Netanyahu's immunity. He blamed Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon for ruling that a house committee could be formed.
"I said I would neither expedite not delay the meeting," Edelstein said Sunday. "I make all decisions based on the values I have had my entire life, the laws and the rules of the Knesset and legal judgments. That is what I did now. Even though I disagree with the Knesset legal adviser, it was important to make this decision, in order to maintain the trust of all the factions in the institution of Knesset speaker."
Edelstein said the reason the plenum could not be convened this week is that it would be inappropriate to discuss a divisive issue when dozens of world leaders are in the country to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. He said he chose Tuesday next week, because Monday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
There is a majority for removing Netanyahu’s immunity in the Knesset plenum and there will also be in the House Committee that will legislate the rejection of his request for immunity from prosecution in his criminal cases. The Knesset Arrangements Committee passed a proposal last Monday to create a House Committee, even though it is normally only established after a government is formed. But the committee’s decision is pending approval by the Knesset plenum.


