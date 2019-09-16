Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yuli Edelstein pushes Likud supporters to go out and vote

Edelstein called on citizens to vote for Likud on Channel 13.

By
September 16, 2019 11:13
1 minute read.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Knesset Speaker and Likud MK Yuli Edelstein encouraged citizens to go out and vote on Channel 13 on Monday morning, just one day before the election.

"A citizen that is sitting at home is watching your program and saying, 'No, tomorrow, I'm going to the beach,'" Edelstein said.

"He should look around him, at security, policies, economy, the social sphere... He shouldn't say, 'I live in heaven,' but he should see the processes, he should see the huge development in the country in the past decade in the Likud's government led by Netanyahu," Edelstein concluded.

The Likud has gone on a vast campaign to encourage their supporters to go out and vote. This comes at the same time that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called out alleged forgeries in the Arab sector by saying that Arab-Israeli voters "stole the election."

Netanyahu made the accusation after reports surfaced of forgeries in the Arab sector in the April election, saying that he believes it may have cost the Likud two Knesset seats and resulted in another election being held.

The head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Melcer, turned down a request from Netanyahu on Sunday to hold an “emergency meeting” on the alleged forgeries.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


