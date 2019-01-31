100,000 Israelis to celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Ben and Jerry's..
Research by Ben & Jerry's Israel shows that more than 100,000 members of the Anglo-Saxon community will celebrate the international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and in many synagogue kiddushes, ice cream will replace cholent.
The initiative began with Florence Rappaport, a social worker and mother of six from Rochester, New York, who in the mid-1960s thought it necessary to take a step to elevate the mood of Americans in cold and boring February, and what can be more refreshing and uplifting than fine ice cream for breakfast?
Over the years, her six children, who have now grown up, and her youngest daughter, who immigrated to Israel, began to spread the word in the world and in Israel. The day is celebrated not only in the United States but also in Canada, New Zealand, England, Australia, India, Egypt and Israel.Avi Zinger, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s Israel,
notes that in Israel more than 100,000 people from the Anglo-Saxon community are making a special breakfast with ice cream.
Even in synagogues in Jerusalem, Ra'anana and many communities in Judea and Samaria, where there are concentrations of Anglo-Saxon communities, the kiddush meal on Shabbat will have ice cream instead of cholent.
An examination conducted by Ben & Jerry's in Israel shows that 54% of Israelis eat ice cream in the winter months and Israelis are ranked 7th in the world for in ice cream consumption.
The average Israeli eats about 10 liters a year. The world's number one ice cream per capita country is New Zealand - 28 liters of ice cream per year. In second place - the USA - 21 liters of ice cream per capita per year. In third place - Australia - 18 liters of ice cream per capita.
