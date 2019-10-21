Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

11-month-old baby hospitalized in serious condition, parents arrested

By
October 21, 2019 11:42
MEN EXIT the emergency room at Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba.

MEN EXIT the emergency room at Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

An 11-month-old baby was hospitalized on Sunday in Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon in serious condition. She was anesthized and hooked up to a mechanical ventilator.

Paramedics who came to the scene on Sunday night gave the baby medical treatment and evacuated her when she was already unconscious.

Police are currently investigating the reasons for the baby's state. Suspicion arose that she had suffered from head trauma, which is when the police arrested and began investigating her 22-year-old parents.

The baby was soon after moved to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

This is a developing story.


