11-month-old baby hospitalized in serious condition, parents arrested

An 11-month-old baby was hospitalized on Sunday in Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon in serious condition. She was anesthized and hooked up to a mechanical ventilator.



Paramedics who came to the scene on Sunday night gave the baby medical treatment and evacuated her when she was already unconscious.

Police are currently investigating the reasons for the baby's state. Suspicion arose that she had suffered from head trauma, which is when the police arrested and began investigating her 22-year-old parents.The baby was soon after moved to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.This is a developing story.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });