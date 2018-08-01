158 overseas volunteers to join IDF

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

IDF volunteers from 18 different countries arrived in Israel over this summer, the Defense Ministry’s Social Defense Branch announced Wednesday.



The 158 new recruits comprised of 120 male volunteers and 38 females, the majority from North America with 69 volunteers (45%) followed France with 43 volunteers (30%).





According to the Defense Ministry the number of volunteers from Australia has “quadrupled” with eight volunteers and the number from Britain has doubled compared to last year with 16 volunteers. There are another four from Canada, three from Belgium, two from Brazil, two from South Africa and two from India.Udi Dror, who heads the ministry’s division responsible for volunteers said that the majority of graduates from the program, which is in its 18th cycle, join combat units.Congratulating the new recruits on their decision to join Israel’s military, he said the “unique program is gaining resonance and its influence is evident in the IDF absorbing the graduates. We are making great efforts to strengthen the ties of Diaspora Jewry with the State of Israel and to encourage their enlistment in the IDF and prepare them for a meaningful combat service. "The volunteers will have a preparatory program ahead of their recruitment where they will undergo physical and mental preparation for their induction into the IDF which includes field trips throughout the country including to heritage sites and museums, meetings with IDF officers and Hebrew classes.The program will allow the new overseas recruits to learn about the IDF, the nature and conditions of their service with an emphasis on their rights as individual soldiers.According to the statement from the Ministry of Defense it was decided four years ago by the IDF and the Defense Ministry’s Social Defense Branch to establish preparatory programs for new immigrants and foreign volunteers as they were found to be of critical value for integrating them into the service and were even defined as a condition for the recruitment of foreign volunteers.Israeli Minister of Aliyah and Integration MK Sofa Landver (Yisrael Beiteynu) congratulated the new recruits wishing them “a pleasant and meaningful service.”“The decision to leave a comfortable life, family and friends and to come to Israel to enlist in the IDF is not obvious. Your contribution to the State of Israel by increasing national strength is tremendous and admirable,” she said, adding that the Ministry is “proud” to provide the new recruits with an assistance package which they can use even after they are released from the army.“We at the Ministry of Immigrant Absorption will do everything to make you feel at home here. "Lone soldiers are entitled to assistance from the state during their service including monthly living stipends, discounts on electricity bills, exemption from municipal taxes, rental assistance or lodging provided by the, and extra financial support for combat soldiers.Once they complete their military service, lone soldiers receive NIS 12,000 over the course of one year from the army, the option to live for three months in a Beit Hachayal and preparation and financial help to complete their matriculation and psychometric exams.But the annual State Comptroller report released in March found the IDF has not fully examined the needs of lone soldiers, with major deficiencies in terms of housing solutions, donations to the IDF for lone soldiers, ties between the IDF and non-profit organizations, and the assistance given to the lone soldiers following their release from the IDF.“After their release from the military service, Israeli society faces a national mission to facilitate the integration of these lone soldiers into the civilian sphere. It is therefore appropriate that inter-ministerial national staff work, led by the Director-General of the Ministry of Defense, be held in order to advance a strategic plan aimed at absorbing lone soldiers in society after their release,” the report read.