19-year old murder victim eulogized as poet, nature lover

With mournful songs and tears Ori Ansbacher’s family and friends in Tekoa on Friday bid farewell to the outgoing artistic bright-eyed 19-year old whose was brutally murdered in Jerusalem just one day earlier.

“You are a child of words,” her mother Naama said as she described how her daughter would filled up one notebook after the other with her writing, particularly poetry.

Speaking into a microphone by her daughter’s shroud covered body, Naama said, “But I have no words left.”

In her eulogy prior to the burial, Naama thanked her daughter for the 19-years they had spent spent together, for her warm hugs, her intelligence, humor and the long conversations they often held over coffee.

Between tears, Naama said she was grateful that Ori had spontaneously decided to come home on Wednesday evening, one day before she killed.

“You sent me an SMS that you wanted to come home and asked me to pick you up,” Naama said.

She described how they had sat together for the last time, mother and daughter, with Ori sharing her deepest thoughts and feelings.

“You were a child of light. You brought so much light and happiness to the house,” Naama said.

Naama recalled how last summer they had planned a camping trip, that was canceled at the last moment because she broke her leg.

To make up for the missed trip, Ori set up a pretend camping site on the lawn of their home. She brought out mattresses and they lay together looking at the stars with Ori describing what they were seeing in the heavens.

“I was so proud of you. I told you that this year there was no way we would not go camping, but you will not be able to organize it,” Naama said.

“You were a child of nature and earth,” said Naama, recalling how Ori would hikes frequently, with earphones so she could listen to music as she walked.

Recently, Ori had organized her three siblings to help her clear the earth by their home for a vegetable garden.

Now, “you will never got to plant it,” Naama said. Nor, she said, would Ori be able to fulfill her dreams of marriage and the children.

“We are returning you to the earth that you so loved, that was your second home and on which you strode with so much confidence,” Naama said.

“Thank you Ori, that you chose to come this world through me and that you brought so much good into this world,” Naama said.

She asked her daughter to give her the strength from heaven to continue to believe that there is good in the world.

“I am just parting from you, but I miss you so much already,” Naama said.

Ori’s sister Tama and her brother David recalled the moments they had all spent together over the last Sabbath.

“You told me you couldn’t believe that you were almost 20 years old, and now you are gone," Tama recalled.

David recalled how Ori had taken him on a walk to show him a place between two pillars, that she described as the “gateway to heaven.”

At the time, David thought, how special Ori was that could transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

“Now, just before you pass through the gates of heaven for the last time, I want to tell you that the light you have spread in the world will continue to shine forever,” David said.

