24 new immigrants arrive from the US on Nefesh B’Nefesh flight

Due to the viral scourge, the new olim will begin their journey as Israeli citizens like no others have before: in quarantine.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 19, 2020 14:26
In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, 24 new immigrants from the US will land at Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday to start their new lives in the Jewish state.
And due to the viral scourge, the new olim will begin their journey as Israeli citizens like no others have before: in quarantine.
For the last two weeks, all foreign citizens entering the country had to go into quarantine for 14 days, but on Wednesday the government banned entry to Israel for all foreign citizens, unless they hold Israeli residency visas.
The new immigrants arriving on Thursday, who have been brought to Israel on a Nefesh B’Nefesh group Aliyah flight, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and Jewish National Fund-USA, have however been allowed to come on their scheduled aliyah flight, provided they enter quarantine.
On the flight are singles and 10 families, with ages ranging from a nine-month-old to a 73-year-old, including two sisters who decided to make Aliyah together.
The new immigrants come from from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Nefesh B’Nefesh is expecting another 20 olim to arrive over the course of the next two weeks.
““It is truly remarkable to see that Aliyah is continuing amidst increasingly complex global circumstances,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh.
“These new olim, more than ever, represent the strong future of the State of Israel as they are determined to fulfill their dreams of helping to build the Jewish Nation. We are ready to assist them throughout their entire Aliyah process in order for them settle into their new homes as smoothly and comfortably as possible during these challenging times.”
Nefesh B’Nefesh has set up a dedicated hotline for the new arrivals during this time in order to maintain as close contact as possible and lend any support needed.
Today’s new immigrants will be sent directly into quarantine for fourteen days in cities all across Israel including Jerusalem, Be’er Sheva, Holon, Modi’in, Netanya, Ra’anana, Tzfat and Yad Binyamin.
Among the Olim who landed this morning were Aviva and Tzvi Karoly with their two young children, who will be living in Modiin and whose new neighbors have already provided them with crucial supplies for the quarantine period which will be waiting for them outside their door when they arrive.
"When we first learned that we would likely be put in mandatory quarantine upon arrival, I was a bit freaked out,” said new immigrant Aviva Karoly in a goodbye letter to her community of Washington Heights, NY.
“However, within minutes of my posting on a Facebook page for the community I was inundated with volunteers offering to bring us groceries, toys, books and anything else we might need. Complete strangers were literally lining up to help us.
"How amazing are the people of Modi’in, and we are so excited to be part of this community. There are literally piles of supplies stocked outside our door just waiting for us to come home."


