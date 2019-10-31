3 bodies, including Holocaust survivors, stuck in NY due to embassy strike

The bodies of three Jews, including two Holocaust survivors, currently awaiting transfer to Israel for burial are being held up due to the ongoing strike by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Jerusalem Post has learned.



The strike which began on Wednesday has brought all consular activities and services to a halt, including processing the necessary paperwork for the transfer of the deceased who gave instructions in their wills to be buried in Israel.

Jewish law and tradition is extremely stringent on the necessity to bury the dead as quickly as possible, and failure to do so is seen as a deep dishonor to the deceased.Of the three deceased awaiting burial in Israel, one passed away on Tuesday and two passed away on Wednesday.The Post understands that two of the deceased were Holocaust survivors.Zvi Gluck, director of the Amudim crisis center, told the Post that he has dealt with similar situations in the past as a result of Foreign Ministry strikes, but that in those incidents consular staff processed the paperwork for the transfers of the deceased because of Jewish sensitivities over this issue.He said that funeral directors had in the past driven to the private residences of the relevant consular official to process the transfer as quickly as possible, but in the current strike that exception has been banned too.Gluck said that the paperwork for all three bodies has been completed and that the only requirement remaining is to get the formal approval and signatures from the Israeli consulate in New York for the transfer of the deceased to Israel.The bodies are currently being held in mortuaries in New York City.“The families are livid, they’re now trying to figure out whether to bury their family members in New York first, and then have them exhumed and reburied in Israel at a later date.According to Gluck the Workers Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for the current impasse, and he asked whether the director “would want her family members to be used as pawns in such a fight?”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the director of its Workers Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });