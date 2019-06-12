5 people arrested in Jerusalem for threatening police and first responders

Police chat near a patrol car .
(photo credit: MARK PROBST / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Israel Police arrested five suspects on suspicion of involvement in incidents of causing damage and threats against policemen, police vehicles, emergency and rescue forces and civilians.
Overnight on Wednesday, the Israel Police conducted arrests in central Jerusalem, taking five people into custody who are suspected of being involved in a number of incidents involving threats to civilians and police officers, damage to a police van, a firefighting vehicle and a disturbance to emergency and rescue forces at the time Performing their duties.
The five suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were brought for questioning by police units in Jerusalem, and later it will be decided which of them will be brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing.
"Any harm to policemen, police vehicles, and emergency and rescue forces constitutes an offense punishable by imprisonment," the police in a statement. "If any person commits one of these offenses, the Israel Police will act with determination at all times and in any place in order to bring about his arrest and his trial."
The police also noted that such interference and the causing damage to their property, as well as their mobility, constitutes a direct violation of the normative public, "for which we constantly work to provide them with a sense of security, peace of their property and handling offenses and distress calls in the most professional and quick manner."
