50 Trees uprooted and stolen by Arab extremists in West Bank

In another act of agricultural terrorism, at least 50 newly planted trees were reportedly uprooted and stolen by Palestinian vandals on Sunday, this time in the Gush Etzion settlement of Nokdim.



In the early hours of Sunday morning, it’s believed Palestinians entered the plot where the trees were planted by Nokdim residents, and uprooted some fifty of them from the planting pits and stole most of them.



The new grove was planted on Friday in memory of terror victim Ori Ansbacher on the outskirts of the West Bank settlement, just opposite the settlement of Tekoa where she lived.

Ansbacher was raped and murdered by a Palestinian man earlier this month while walking through the woods on the outskirts of Jerusalem, close to the Ein Yael nature museum where she volunteered with children.As the planting continued clashes reportedly broke out between Palestinians and residents of Nokdim. The army managed to keep the Palestinians who were trying to interfere away as the planting continued.However, residents awoke on Sunday morning to find that not only had the trees been uprooted, but most of them had also been stolen.This comes almost a week after some 200 Cherry trees were reportedly uprooted and destroyed by Arab vandals at a kibbutz near Gush Etzion in the West Bank. According to reports at the time, the trees were planted on Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund land in an area known as the Mukhtar’s Saddle. This area has been the focus of extremist vandalism in the past.Following Sunday’s attack, Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne'eman said that “only a week ago, we witnessed agricultural terrorism in Kfar Etzion and we are again witnessing terror in Jewish agriculture by our neighbors.“This phenomenon must not continue to lead to a large wave of destruction in Israeli agriculture,” he said emphasizing that “the State of Israel must define agricultural terrorism as terrorism in every way and bring about a solution to these phenomena that occur throughout the country, both in the north, in the south and in Judea and Samaria.“We must take a hard hand and treat these events as a terror attack in every respect,” he continued. “It is forbidden to reach a situation in which it will reach human life. This is the order of the day and a red light must be lit for decision-makers.”Last month, Arab vandals destroyed dozens of vines at an Israeli-owned vineyard in Shiloh and Hebron, while just days before that incident, Arab vandals uprooted an Israeli-owned vineyard in the Jordan valley.

