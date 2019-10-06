5,000-year-old NYC style metropolis uncovered in northern Israel

THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING is seen from the 71st floor of One World Trade Center in New York. (photo credit: ANDREW BURTON/REUTERS)

The ruins of a 5,000-year-old megalopolis were uncovered in northern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Sunday.



The ruins were exposed in a major excavation project in the Ein Assur site near Harish. According to the IAA, the city was the largest and central one in the area at the time during the Bronze Age. According to the archeologists, about 6,000 inhabited it, a huge number for the time.

“About the same time that the first Pharoh established his rule over Egypt, this city was founded,” he explained in an IAA video, calling it “the New York of that era,” IAA official Yitzhak Paz , head of explained in a video.Paz explains that the location offered exceptionally good conditions to settle, such as sources of water and strategic proximity to the ancient commercial routes.The city was fortified and its urban design its clearly visible, he added.The ruins clearly show a web of roads and alleys, as well as the design of the buildings. Among the most unique structures uncovered, was e temple where religious rituals were performed. A seal imprint featuring the figure of a stylized man raising his hands in prayer and a head-figurine were found on the premises.Moreover, the excavations have revealed that 2,000 years earlier, a different village stood on the same site, as stated in the IAA video by archeologist Dina Shalem.According to IAA, the importance of the finding is such that it is going to change everything scholars know about the urbanization process in the land of Israel.Thousands of Israeli young have been worked in the site along with the archeologists, thanks to an IAA program that sends school students to work on archeological sites for a week.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });