Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

52% of Blue and White voters in favor of coalition with Arab party - poll

"I thought this party would share a consensus of a Jewish and democratic state. It's sad that there's a minority blinded by their hatred of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," Smotrich said.

By ALON EINHORN
November 11, 2019 09:54
1 minute read.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz speaks at the Yitzhak Rabin memorial rally, Tel Aviv, November 2 2

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz speaks at the Yitzhak Rabin memorial rally, Tel Aviv, November 2 2019. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

52% of Blue and White voters were in favor of forming a coalition with the Joint List party, whereas 44% were against, according to an Army Radio poll published on Monday.

The poll asked whether "Due to the political circumstances - must we form a government even at the cost of cooperation with the Joint List?" To which 52% voted in favor and 44% of Blue and White voters were against.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed that "It's surprising that only 44% of Blue and White voters are against a coalition with the Joint List. I thought this party would share a consensus of a Jewish and democratic state. It's sad that there's a minority blinded by their hatred of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

Most of Likud voters (83%) however, were against cooperation with the Arab party while only 7% were in favor. When taking in the results of all those who answered, 59% were against cooperation with the Joint List as opposed to 34% in favor.

For assuming the role of prime minister, 44% preferred that Netanyahu continues assuming the role, whereas 39% voted in favor of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

The poll also asked whether the appointment of New Right MK Naftali Bennett as Defense Minister was right, 43% answered that it was not. In terms of Blue and White voters, 74% voted against the appointment.

Asked until what point do they believe Netanyahu will have to step down from his position as prime minister, 39% answered they believe he should resign if he is indicted, 14% answered he should resign when the trial begins, and 34% believe he should remain in office until the court reaches its decision.

The most surprising aspect of the poll is a good sign to Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, when most of his current supporters claimed they would not consider voting for anyone else despite his latest remarks, while an additional 9% who did not vote for him claimed they would consider doing so in a third election.



Related Content

November 11, 2019
Bennett goes straight to work as Defense Minister

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings