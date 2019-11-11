52% of Blue and White voters in favor of coalition with Arab party - poll

52% of Blue and White voters were in favor of forming a coalition with the Joint List party, whereas 44% were against, according to an Army Radio poll published on Monday.



The poll asked whether "Due to the political circumstances - must we form a government even at the cost of cooperation with the Joint List?" To which 52% voted in favor and 44% of Blue and White voters were against.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed that "It's surprising that only 44% of Blue and White voters are against a coalition with the Joint List. I thought this party would share a consensus of a Jewish and democratic state. It's sad that there's a minority blinded by their hatred of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."Most of Likud voters (83%) however, were against cooperation with the Arab party while only 7% were in favor. When taking in the results of all those who answered, 59% were against cooperation with the Joint List as opposed to 34% in favor.For assuming the role of prime minister, 44% preferred that Netanyahu continues assuming the role, whereas 39% voted in favor of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz The poll also asked whether the appointment of New Right MK Naftali Bennett as Defense Minister was right, 43% answered that it was not. In terms of Blue and White voters, 74% voted against the appointment.Asked until what point do they believe Netanyahu will have to step down from his position as prime minister, 39% answered they believe he should resign if he is indicted, 14% answered he should resign when the trial begins, and 34% believe he should remain in office until the court reaches its decision.The most surprising aspect of the poll is a good sign to Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, when most of his current supporters claimed they would not consider voting for anyone else despite his latest remarks, while an additional 9% who did not vote for him claimed they would consider doing so in a third election.

