6 out of 7 immigrants to Israel not Jewish

Startling data disclosed on Monday demonstrates that fully 86% of immigrants to Israel who gain citizenship under the Law of Return are not Jewish according to Jewish law.The data was obtained by the Hiddush religious pluralism organization from the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry, following a freedom of information request Hiddush submitted.According to the figures, 179,849 immigrants came to Israel under the Law of Return over the last eight years, of whom just 25,375, or 14% were Jewish, that is, had been born to a Jewish mother or converted.The remainder, some 154,474 immigrants, met the criteria of article 4a of the Law of Return which stipulates that the spouse, child or grandchild of a Jew is also entitled to citizenship of the State of Israel.Just one out of every 25 Russian immigrants was Jewish over the last eight years, and from the beginning of 2019 until the end of October 2019, only one in 40 Russian immigrants was Jewish.Only one in 12 Ukrainian immigrants over the last eight years was Jewish, and one in every 25 Ukrainian immigrants was Jewish in the first 10 months of 2019.And even the large majority of immigrants from the West over the last eighty ears were not Jewish according to Jewish law.Just 30% of immigrants from America over the last eight years were Jewish according to Jewish law, as were only 27% of immigrants from France.The data is generated by the Interior Ministry’s Population and Immigration Authority which evaluates the immigration request of every immigrant and determines under which clause of the Right of Return to grant them citizenship.Immigrants who have a Jewish mother are granted citizenship under article 1 of the law, and those who are the spouse, child or grandchild of a Jew are granted citizenship under article 4a.“These figures underline how urgent it is for the Israel to free itself from the yoke of the Chief Rabbinate and religious coercion,” said Hiddush Director Rabbi Uri Regev.“The Chief Rabbinate and religious politics do not represent the face of the Jewish people today, and as long as the State of Israell is the child of the Jewish people there is a need to recognize tow things: firstly that the religious establishment has failed massively in opening the gates of conversion to immigrants, and that the State of Israel must give equal recognition to all forms of conversion, whether modern Orthodox or non-Orthodox.“Secondly, civil marriage and divorce must be allowed since under the current religious coercion hundreds of thousands of citizens are denied the basic right to establish a family in their homeland.”