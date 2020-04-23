63 Israelis make it home from Argentina in emergency flight

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (JTA) — After a long and complex journey, 63 Israelis who had been stranded in Argentina because of the coronavirus pandemic made it home.

Earlier this month, Israel’s embassy in Argentina had trouble filling a flight that was designed to fly home Israelis stuck in various parts of the country. It required 60 passengers to take off, and the embassy released a statement appealing to Israelis that the flight was likely their last chance for a long time to leave Argentina.

The passenger number passed the threshold at the last minute , and Israel’s ambassador to Argentina, Galit Ronen, met with the Israelis on Sunday at Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires to wish them well.

From Buenos Aires, they flew on a Latam flight to Sao Paolo, Brazil. Air France then transported them to Paris, where they transferred to an Israir flight for the home stretch.

The flight was not technically a rescue trip, as each passenger paid $1,885 per ticket, but it was the result of coordination among several airlines and governments.

Argentina has been under a total lockdown since March 20 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It will continue until at least April 26.