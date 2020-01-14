70% of Israelis have confidence in Trump and United States

About 70% of Israeli have confidence in US President Donald Trump when compared to other countries, while Israel gave the most favorable rating, according to a Pew Research Center poll that surveyed global attitudes released last week. Among Israeli that have confidence in the president, 74% supported his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and another 66 percent agreed with his withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Similarly, 83% of Israelis gave favorable ratings to the United States. Divided according to demographics, 94% of Israeli Jews view the United States positively, and only 37% of Israeli Arabs share the same positive sentiment. Nevertheless, confidence in Trump's policies are almost universally throughout much of the rest of the world, and particularly in much Western Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. In Europe, Trump received an approval rating of 32% (UK), 20% (France), 12% (Germany), 21% (Spain) and 32% in Italy. Only 8% of Mexicans and 11% of Turks have confidence in Trump. The poll was conducted prior to the recent tensions with Iran, and the missile attacks that struck two US bases in Iraq.