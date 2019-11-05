Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

70 students awarded new Poalim scholarship

The students were selected by the advisory committee of the Poalim for Success Scholarship Fund, under the management of the Educating for Excellence Association.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 21:53
FROM LEFT: Barak Regev, Yael Dromi, Shula Recanati and Oded Eran.. (photo credit: AVIV GOTTLIEB)

Seventy students from around the country have been awarded scholarships by Bank Hapoalim.

Oded Eran, chairman of Bank Hapoalim, recently presented the NIS 10,000 scholarships to the 70 students at an event held at the Bank Hapoalim Club. In addition, the students were given advice by the bank’s center for financial growth regarding tools for helping and volunteering with youth at the Educating for Excellence centers across the country.

The event was attended by members of the foundation’s advisory committee, including: Shula Recanati, chairwoman of Educating for Excellence; Barak Regev, managing director of Google Israel; Yael Dromi, deputy CEO of Bank Hapoalim; and attorney Sharona Tamir, Educating for Excellence board member.


