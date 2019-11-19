70 years on, Oslo Children's Disaster commemorated in Jerusalem

It was supposed to be a day of celebration. Two chartered flights carrying children from Tunisia were to make aliyah from Oslo, where they had spent time preparing for this life-changing event. But on November 20, 1949, one of the planes, carrying 28 children, crashed. Twenty-seven of those children were killed along with three counselors and four crew members.This year, the commemoration ceremony for the Oslo Children’s Disaster - or Hurum Air Disaster - as it's officially known, is set to take place on Wednesday in Jerusalem, marking 70 years since the tragedy sent ripples through the Jewish world where a new memorial will be unveiled.“Aliya for North African Jewry has not been easy, that is why we are doing this event,” Felix Perez, one of the organizers of the event, told The Jerusalem Post. “It’s not only about the 70th anniversary of the Oslo Children's Disaster.”He said that this is a symbol of the tragedies that North African Jewry has faced while trying to make aliyah, adding that today Ethiopian Jewry are too facing many difficulties on this same journey.Perez’s wife Nicole said that “towards the end of the 1940s, about 500,000 Jews lived in North Africa, including 120,000 in Tunisia.Life for Tunisian Jews was not easy and they faced persecution several times, especially during the Holocaust. Tunisia was a French colony and during WWII the Jews were subjected to antisemitic legistlations and Tunisian Jews were the only ones in North Africa to subjected to the direct occupation by the Nazis after the allies invaded North Africa in November 1942.“Every year, we commemorate this tragedy as one of the most painful episodes of the aliyah of the Jews from North Africa and Tunisia. For Norway, it is also a terrible air disaster,” she said.Perez pointed out that North African Jewry had a lot of difficulties “because they lived in poor areas, had no support” and struggled to integrate into Israeli society.He explained that every 10 years, there is a big commemoration for the event in some place in the world, and this year it will be in Jerusalem.Perez told several heart-wrenching stories of children, who made aliya in the 1940s and 1950s from Israel, and were shunned by the local communities.“The community of Ohavei Tsion and its Rabbi Eric Bellaïche are pillars of Judaism from North Africa and Tunisia,” he continued. “The community believes it is very important that Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, also commemorates this event.”Until recently, there were memorials in several parts of Israel, Norway and Tunisia but not in Jerusalem and Perez made it his mission to change this.“The ceremony will take place in front of the new monument it has just erected in Jerusalem - in Mekor Chaim,” he told The Post. “The presence of top-level personalities including from France, Israel and Norway, reflects the importance they attach to this subject. We must keep in mind that a million Jews in Israel have roots in North Africa.”At the time of the disaster, Nicole’s father was the head of a local Jewish community center in France. He would print the Jewish Agency’s news in French and that week her father printed the disaster on the front page of the paper with the names of some of the victims.“We still have that original newspaper,” Felix said, adding that this is what has kept them so passionate about keeping this important story alive. He added that Nicole is Ashkenazi but this had a big impact on her too. Despite the solemness of the day, Felix made it clear that despite the struggles that North African Jews have faced, today second generation Tunisian Jews living in Israel are flourishing in the country. “This should be celebrated - they are top doctors, dentists, rabbis, lawyers and more,” he said. “The same can be said for Russian immigrants and others from the Diaspora that have made aliya.“Our message needs to be a positive one - although aliya is hard, at the end you will succeed, we want people to come on aliya, to build their future here,” he said, adding that the threat of assimilation in places like France and the United States is becoming dangerous for the Jewish people.“It is important to live in a Jewish country, integration [into Israel] for all Jewry is hard but it will be a success, despite the difficulties,” Felix concluded.