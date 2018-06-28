A 29 year old Israeli killed in India in a road accident

Onlookers stand next to an overturned passenger bus at the site of an accident in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 27, 2012. More than 30 passengers of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus were injured after the bus overturned and fell off a flyover, local media reported on Wednesday. .
A 29 years old Israeli citizen was killed during a road accident on the road to the Himalayan resort town of Manali in India on Thursday.
The man was taken to the Kullu Valley Hospital in critical condition but died while in hospital. His family was notified of his death and the Forigen Office is aiding with the process of flying his remains to Israel.
Three other Israeli citizens were killed during June while traveling overseas.
Edva Ben Dahan died in a road accident in Manali India in early June, last week a 19 year old Israeli died in Zanzibar in a road accident and 69 year old Tzvi Tov died during a mountain climbing accident in the Alps.