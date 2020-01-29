A-G to Edelstein: No basis for immunity to MK Haim Katz

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit told Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday that there is no basis to discuss immunity to Former Social Affairs and Social Services Haim Katz (Likud).Mandelblit explained that Katz's case does not adhere to the grounds set out in the Knesset Immunity Law.An indictment was filed against Katz for fraud and breach of trust, and according to the indictment, Katz violated conflict of interest principles in his economic dealings with Equital Ltd.’s Motti Ben Ari on several occasions and covered it up to obtain illegal economic gains for the two of them.According to the indictment, Katz loudly supported a 2010 reform to the country’s insolvency laws which was specifically targeted to helping Ben Ari and Ben Ari’s company - in which Katz himself also had heavy investments.This would mean that Katz helped advance legislation to personally benefit himself and his primary financial adviser and close friend.Katz also acquired shares based on inside information he received from Ben Ari with sometimes multiple visits per week, in a manner violating standards which bind Knesset members, accumulating unlawful wealth.In addition, it was alleged that the Minister did not meet the duty of disclosure regarding his connections with Ben Ari, both in formal disclosures to authorities and in a hearing he held as a minister in which Ben Ari was called to testify.Mandelblit's decision to indict Katz last August was made based on recommendations by State Attorney Shai Nitzan and Tel Aviv District Attorney Liat Ben Ari (not related to Motti Ben Ari).