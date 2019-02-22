WATCH: A musical tribute to Ori Ansbacher

Ori Ansbacher.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Family and friends of Ori Ansbacher, who was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist on February 7, gave her a haunting tribute when they decided to set music to a poem that she wrote.
They performed the resulting song in the Ansbacher family home during the mourning period.
Former MK Dov Lipman shared a video of the performance on his Facebook page, where he commented, "Watch, peer into Ori's soul, and understand the depth of the tragedy."
According to Lipman's post, Ansbacher wrote the poem to herself.
Ansbacher was raped and murdered in what security officials say was a nationalistic attack. The suspect, Arafat Irfaiya, confessed to carrying out the attack.
On February 19, thousands of people marched from the place where she was murdered to the First Station in Jerusalem. At the First Station, friends gave speeches and well-known Israeli singers performed in her memory. Artist Shlomi Shabat performed a song which he set to another one of Ansbacher's poems.
Peggy Cidor contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>