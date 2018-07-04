A second earthquake hits Northern Israel

A piece of land is seen in the Sea of Galilee.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
X
A second earthquake was felt by residents of the Haifa and Western Galilee region at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The quake was measured at 4.5 on the Richter Scale according to the Israeli Geophysical Institute.
There have been reports of the quake reaching southern Lebanon and northeastern Jordan.
According to the Israel Police there has been no reports of damage or injury.
The first earthquake on Wednesday also shook residents of the Haifa and Galilee region shortly before 5:00 a.m.
The Israeli Geophysical Institute said a moderate earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale was measured at 4:50 a.m. 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) from the city of Tiberias on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, at a depth of two kilometers.
Eytan Halon contributed to this report