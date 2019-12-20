Amir Ohana's pick Orli Ben-Ari gives up state attorney position

"Despite the privilege of leading the State Attorney's Office during this sensitive period, I consider it appropriate to favor the public good and the public interest over my personal aspirations.

"Therefore, I retract my decision to agree to head the prosecutor's office, which is so dear to me. I will continue, as I have so far, to contribute to the system as much as I can in any role assigned to me.

Earlier on Friday, Ohana

"I thank the Justice Minister for the trust he has given me, I thanki all the attorneys and many other parties who hoped that I would navigate the ship, but at this time - the system and public trust are more important to me," Ben-Ari concluded.Earlier on Friday, Ohana sent a letter to Mandelblit reaffirming that the appointment of Ben-Ari as the new state attorney to replace Shai Nitzan was a done deal, in spite of the High Court of Justice's decision to freeze the appointment, which occurred minutes before she was due to be sworn in.