Amir Ohana's pick Orli Ben-Ari gives up state attorney position

"Despite the privilege of leading the State Attorney's Office during this sensitive period, I consider it appropriate to favor the public good and the public interest over my personal aspirations.

"Therefore, I retract my decision to agree to head the prosecutor's office, which is so dear to me. I will continue, as I have so far, to contribute to the system as much as I can in any role assigned to me.

"I thank the Justice Minister for the trust he has given me, I thanki all the attorneys and many other parties who hoped that I would navigate the ship, but at this time - the system and public trust are more important to me," Ben-Ari concluded.Earlier on Friday, Ohana sent a letter to Mandelblit reaffirming that the appointment of Ben-Ari as the new state attorney to replace Shai Nitzan was a done deal, in spite of the High Court of Justice's decision to freeze the appointment, which occurred minutes before she was due to be sworn in.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana's choice to replace State Attorney Shai Nitzan, Deputy Central District Attorney Orli Ben-Ari, has given up the position after Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit opposed the appointment, as well as the High Court of Justice's decision to freeze the appointment , Channel 12 reported.Ben-Ari's associates said she called Ohana on Friday and told him she understood that she had, unintentionally, been involved in a struggle between bigger forces, and decided to be the "responsible adult" and remove herself from the conflict."The attempt to make my choice a political matter and present it as part of a move designed to undermine the rule of law, or the independence of the State Attorney's Office - is unfortunate and contradicts my conduct and values," Ben-Ari wrote in a letter. "The atmosphere created threatens to damage public confidence in the prosecutor's office and to erode it even further. I am not prepared to cause further harm to the justice system, as long as I can prevent it."