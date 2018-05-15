After Gaza bloodshed, IDF remains on high alert for Nakba Day

The IDF continues to be on high alert in preparation for Tuesday's Palestinian "Nakba Day" and the Israeli security community is expecting a similar level of violence and clashes as Monday's protest at the very least.



Hamas hinted last night that it would resume rocket fire in response to Monday's escalation of violence in Gaza border clashes resulting in 58 Palestinians dead.





At a press conference Monday evening, Hamas politburo member Khalil al-Hayya said that "the factions will not have much patience. I suggest that Israel does not try the patience of the factions and the al-Qassam Brigades anymore." Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning and a general strike.Following the events in Gaza, the Arab Israeli Monitoring Committee decided in an emergency meeting on Monday night to hold a general strike on Wednesday in all Arab towns in Israel. The strike will include the educational system and there will be demonstrations in the Galilee, the triangle region (a concentration of Israeli Arab towns and villages near the 1967 borders), and the Negev.The main protest will take place in the Wadi Ara region which is predominantly populated by Arab Israelis and is located just northwest of the Green Line.According to reports, the United States foiled a request for an independent inquiry at the UN Security Council to investigate the events at the Gaza Strip border on Monday. Kuwait also called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council due to Monday's violent events at the Gaza border.Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Security Council, Mansour al-Otibi said that he was holding discussions with the Palestinian delegation and the Arab bloc members in the United Nations in order to convene the Security Council for an emergency discussion."We condemn what is happening and there is an active response on our part. We will see what the Security Council will do today or tomorrow," Mansour said.Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman approved the recommendation of the IDF and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) for the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday.Israel expressed it's readiness to restore the Palestinian side of the crossing; however, the restoration would not be Israeli funded.The crossing was set on fire by Palestinian masses during protests on Friday. Estimations of the damages are worth 30 million NIS ($8.3m) and Israel is suggesting that the Palestinian Authority is refusing to transfer the funds for the restoration.This means that the crossing and most of the infrastructure, including the gas pipeline to the Gaza Strip, will be shut down for the near future.