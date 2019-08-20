After extensive search, body found of 25-year-old who drowned in Tel Aviv

The body of a 25-year-old man, who has been missing since last night after entering the sea near the Dolphinarium in Tel Aviv, was found on Tuesday morning after an extensive police search.



Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, with the initial suspicion being that the young man hit the rocks while swimming

MDA paramedic Daniel Goss, who was at the scene throughout the night, said: "Near midnight, we were called to a possible drowning near the Dolphinarium. An intensive care unit arrived at the scene, seeing a 25-year-old young man who was upset. He told us that he and another young man were swimming in the sea when, at one point, he heard his friend screaming, after which he immediately disappeared into the water."He explained that he left the water to call for help. Naval police, helicopters and a large force arrived and searched throughout the night. There were also family members, friends and citizens who came to help. This morning, close to 10 a.m., an MDA team pulled from the sea a 25-year-old youth with no signs of life and had to declare his death."MDA added that: "We urge all citizens not to enter the sea in any way on unspecified beaches, and certainly not at night, when there are no lifeguards on the beach."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });