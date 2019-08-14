Afula Mayor says Haredi event will be segregated after court decision

A sign in front of an Afula park says the area is open to local residents only. (photo credit: ADALAH WEBSITE)

Mayor of Afula Avi Alkabetz decided on Wednesday to allow a Haredi event to be gender-segregated after discussing the issue with Interior Minister Arye Deri, Walla! reported, after the Nazareth District Court ruled that the Afula municipality could revisit the issue of whether to hold a gender-segregated musical event for Haredim in one of its public parks.





Deri and Alkabetz also agreed on a grass area which will have activities for families and huge screens displaying the event.

The shocking decision came only three days after an earlier Nazareth District Court decision ruled that the Haredi community could not hold the event in a public park in Afula because gender-segregation would violate discrimination and other laws.

In a dizzying turn around, the district court reversed itself after the Shas party filed an unusual petition for a rehearing and after Afula itself reversed its position on the issue.

Afula has now held three positions on the issue. First, it supported holding the gender-segregated event. Next, it opposed it, agreeing with the Sunday court ruling that gender-segregation in the public sphere would be problematic.

But finally on wednesday, Afula informed the court that given deeper research it was convinced by gender segregation in some public pools, public synagogues and other places that there was a place for holding such events for Haredim, provided the broader public was not greatly inconvenienced.

Wednesday's court decision essentially followed Afula's evolution on the issue, saying that there should be some way to hold a public musical event making Haredim comfortable, without significant discomfort to the wider public which has been able to attend around 360 events that were not gender-segregated.

Even Sunday's ruling had not meant that the Haredim could not hold a musical event where those male and female Haredim in attendance who want to sit separately would each individually choose to sit separately from each other.

Rather, it had meant that the event organizers cannot force non-Haredim attending the event or passing through to observe the gender-segregated measures that Haredim might impose on themselves.

Along those lines, the court on Sunday wrote that organizers and police must ensure that no forced gender segregation occurs as well as preventing the posting of signs which might pressure non-Haredi attendees to sit in a gender-segregated manner.

Further, the court on Sunday said that the police would be expected to aggressively pursue any complaints of gender-segregation that came to their attention.

It was unclear how Wednesday's court decision would impact these provisions of Sunday's court decision, as Wednesday's decision did not directly address the earlier decision as much as it said that it was nullifying Afula's consent to dropping the gender segregated event, now that Afula was saying it again wanted to hold the event.

After Sunday's court decision, Senior United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni described the ruling as “evil” and “appropriate for Tisha B’Av, the day of the destruction, and will cause many people and youth not to participate in the event.”

He also called on anyone going to the event to voluntarily separate along gender lines.

Transportation Minister and senior United Right leader Bezalel Smotrich described the decision as “outrageous” and said it placed the courts “against Judaism and the religious community,” which he said were “seeking to force upon them its twisted values and re-educate them.”

Smotrich called on all religious parties to tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they were conditioning joining a coalition on passing legislation which would allow gender-separate publicly funded events “to put an end to secular coercion and to allow the religious community to live according to its beliefs.”

Democratic Union co-chair Stav Shaffir in return blasted Smotrich’s comments, saying that “he and is messianic ideology spell destruction for the legal and justice system,” and said that Netanyahu was giving the religious parties control of the state “in return for the greatest political bribe in history - allowing him escape from the law.”

Following the ruling, the intended featured performer reportedly cancelled his performance.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });