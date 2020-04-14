The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Agriculture Ministry: Prepare your dogs for life after coronavirus

As many Israelis adopted pets, during the coronavirus outbreak, the ministry suggested they not let their new companions think that life will be the same after lockdown.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2020 20:44
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes (photo credit: Courtesy)
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Dogs are often said to be man’s best friend, and the recent coronavirus outbreak led to a wave of adoptions as people looked for companionship during the lockdown and a way to take daily walks.  
 
However, dogs usually get emotionally attached to their owners, who have been spending nearly every minute of every day at home due to the lockdown. Preparing for life after coronavirus, the Agriculture Ministry released guidelines on Tuesday, warning the public that dogs may not understand that at some point their beloved humans will not be around them all day and will not understand their absence.  
 
Dogs are able to experience stress and anxiety when their owners, from their point of view, vanish and they don’t know when they will return. This is true for dogs that were adopted before the outbreak began as well, as some dogs are more anxious than others. 
 
The ministry suggested that owners begin to take short walks outside the house, without the dog, and to verbally say farewell to the dog using similar expressions they would use when they go to work.  
 
Such short absences, it is hoped, will make it easier for the pets to understand their humans are not going to vanish but will return at some point.  
 
While the press release did not discuss cats, it is likely that the same method will be beneficial for them as well.  


Tags Israel dogs Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must save Jewish newspapers from shutting down By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by