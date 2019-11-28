Air Seychelles makes first flight to Israel, highlights growing ties

Ceremony to be held between the small East African island nation of the Seychelles and Israel aimed at honoring the first flight between the two countries. The event, highlighting growing ties between to the two nations, included a water salute, toasting, cake cutting and more. The CEO of the company, along with his senior team, in addition to the Israeli ambassador to the Seychelles, Civil Aviation Authority officials, and the CEO of Tal Aviation, met to celebrate the landing of the first Air Seychelles flight in Israel. The aircraft, a new Airbus 320 Nevo, will land in the Seychelles after 06:20 hours. The plane will make a stopover in Mauritius for two and a half hours, and then continue onto Israel. The ceremony will be held at Ben Gurion Airport. Relations between the two countries have grown, and the demand for a direct flight comes amid an increasing number of Israeli tourists visiting the island nation. Other areas of mutual interest include education, health, women empowerment, and especially the training of Seychellois in capacity building, largely in agriculture and water management.