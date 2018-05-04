All the way from Jerusalem to New York

The seventh annual Jerusalem Post conference took place this past Sunday at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel, during which five cabinet members spoke: Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, Construction Minister Yoav Gallant, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz. Former prime minister Ehud Olmert made his first public appearance in the US, and American comedian Roseanne Barr, who declared “my dream is to make aliya,” spoke about her support for President Donald Trump.



The conference was founded by Jerusalem Post CEO Ronit Hasin-Hochman and this year attracted 1,500 attendees from New York and surrounding areas. Conference president Ron Lauder is also the current president of the World Jewish Congress. “We are making efforts to explain what it means to be a Jew, and the importance of Israel,” said Lauder, who was joined by Michal Grayevsky and Avi Balashnikov.





Also participating in this year’s conference were: US Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD); former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; UN Ambassador Danny Danon; former IDF chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Gabi Ashkenazi; and Gideon Sa’ar, who attended with his wife, Geula Even.Federation of Local Authorities in Israel chairman Haim Bibas told conference participants, “The mayors of Israeli cities have acquired rich and varied experience in dealing with emergency situations, security crises, war and terrorist attacks.”A number of successful Israeli and American business leaders and well-known names in the finance world attended the conference.Charles Bronfman, a founder of Taglit-Birthright Israel, received recognition for his great work for Jews in Israel and the Diaspora, and Gordon Robertson, the owner of the Christian Broadcasting Network addressed the gathering. A business panel was moderated by professor of International Economic Law Dr. Efraim Chalamish; Economy Ministry Deputy Director General Yinon Elroi; El Al managing director for North and Central America Yoram Elgrabli; Discount Bank in New York CEO Uri Levin; and Bank Hapoalim in New York CEO Gabi Hamani.The medical system in Israel was so well represented at the conference that it seemed as if a mini-medical conference was taking place with the participation of Prof. Ronni Gamzu, director general of the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Medical Center); Prof. Joshua (Shuki) Shemer, chairman of Assuta Medical Centers, who received a prize for the establishment of the most innovative and advanced hospital built in Israel over the past 40 years – Assuta Ashdod; Prof. Elhanan Bar-On, director of the Israel Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response at Sheba Medical Center; and Dr. Osnat Levtzion- Korach, director general of the Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), who was praised as the first woman in Israel to be elected to run a state-owned general hospital.Ilana Ashkenazi, executive director of the EMET Prize, received an award in recognition of the organization’s activities and promotion of excellence in Israel.Tel Aviv University president Prof. Joseph Klafter took the stage and received a certificate of recognition for innovative developments.Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who will be celebrating her 90th birthday in two months, and who is known as an enthusiastic supporter of Israel, caused the audience to roar with laughter.A recorded greeting from Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund chairman Danny Atar was screened, in which he expanded on the organization’s extensive activities for Israel’s 70th birthday.Jerusalem Post CEO Ronit Hasin-Hochman summed up the event, saying, “American Jewry has a played a significant role in the establishment and building of the State of Israel, and the Jerusalem Post Group still has a decisive influence on our lives here. This conference is proof that The Jerusalem Post has been Israel’s leading source of information for Diaspora Jewry since even before the establishment of the State of Israel.”