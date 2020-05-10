The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amazon resumes Israel shipping, city of Eilat attempts to recover

Israeli business attempt to recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in any way possible as Israel rolls out its exit plan to return back to normal.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MAY 10, 2020 19:20
Ice Mall Eilat (photo credit: TIIA MONTO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Online retail giant Amazon announced on Sunday that it has partially renewed shipping to Israel, though the popular option of free shipping on purchases over $49 has not been renewed due to limited flights.
The company stopped shipping to Israel on March 22 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it would focus on deliveries of essential goods within the US and few other selected countries.
The renewed shipping service will be much more costly, with only express shipping currently available, due to the limited amount of flights. For example, Ynet noted that the shipment cost for a Tara Toy Disney Necklace activity set, priced at $11.65, now stands at $45.62 due to the limited shipping options.
Meanwhile, Israeli business attempt to recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in any way possible as Israel rolls out its exit plan to return back to normal.
At the coastal tourist city of Eilat, which has so far been the city hardest hit economically by the coronavirus crisis in Israel, with unemployment rates hitting an unprecedented 70%, businesses has begun offering special deals to lure back the costumers.
Eilat's IceMall has begun offering to pay for the flights of shoppers who are willing to pay over 1000 NIS at their stores.
The Mall has bought 500 round trip tickets from Ben-Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, to Ramon Airport, near Eilat, and the offer stands, either until tickets run out or until May 21.
The tickets themselves cost NIS 220, which the mall refunds to the customers after they spend a day of shopping and ice-skating there.


