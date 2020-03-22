Amazon to limit shipping to Israel due to coronavirus



As of Sunday morning, Amazon had drastically limited its shipping options to Israel and it seems it is on the verge of cancelling all direct deliveries due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ynet reported.

Amazon seems to head in the direction of only offering shipments within the US and allowing items to be sent via third parties rather than the company itself.



Some Israelis received notifications that their orders will not be carried out.





While the Israeli branch of Amazon is hoping this is a short-term decision, a similar announcement was made in Germany, France and the UK, indicating Amazon means to halt international deliveries.



Last week Amazon announced it means to focus on the stocking and delivery of medical supplies due to the massive pandemic of COVID-19.

Until Saturday, Israelis who bought items at the sum of $49 or more could enjoy free shipping to Israel. Not only has that option been removed but some items now simply aren’t sent to Israel at all. Other items will be sent at the added cost of $16.



As some Israeli sellers offer to serve clients in Israel via Amazon, it is likely they will enjoy the recent change as Passover is approaching.