American Airlines to start flying non-stop from Dallas to Israel

The US aviation giant – it became the largest airline in the world after merging with US Airways in 2013 – announced on Thursday that it will operate a non-stop flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Ben-Gurion Airport three times a week beginning in September 2020.

“As demand continues to grow between the United States and Israel , American will support that growth with three weekly flights from its largest hub.” American said in a statement. “ The tech industry continues to grow in Israel, and American will be able to provide the most efficient routing to U. tech cities like Austin, Texas and San Jose, Calif.”Ticket sales are to begin in October, though no initial price was listed. The roughly 12 hour flights will be leaving from Israel every Monday, Thursday and Saturday night, close to midnight.American suddenly pulled out of the Israel market in January 2016, when US Airways shut down its non-stop flights from Philadelphia. The airline said at the time that the route was cancelled because it was losing money, but rumors swirled that it had to do with pressure from Qatar, Airlines, which at the time was negotiating a deal – which fell through – to acquire a significant stake in American.Israel's consul-general in Houston, Gilad Katz, characterized the move as “dramatic” for three reasons.First, he said, it will strengthen the economic ties between Israel and Texas, with trade today standing at nearly 1$ billion a year. Texas-based energy firms, such as Noble Energy, have a huge stake in Israel, for example.Secondly, he said, it will boost tourism to Israel.And thirdly, he pointed out, Texas has – along with Florida – the largest concentration of Evangelicals in the US, and easy, direct flights to Israel will be a huge boost in developing and cultivating those ties.“This flight demonstrates the important bond Israel and Texas share, while continuing to strengthen business and tourism ties between us,” he said. “This new route highlights the growing demand from Americans and Israelis who are interested in learning more about one another.”Katz said that he began working on re-establishing an American Airlines flight to Israel soon after he took over his position on Houston in 2017. American is based in Dallas/Fort Worth.With this route, American will be the first foreign airline flying directly to a US city not on the coast (El Al is initiating flights in 2020 to Chicago and already has a flight to Las Vegas).Other US cities with non-stop links to Israel include San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, Boston, Washington D.C.,and Miami. Non-stop flights are also scheduled to begin within the next year to Orlando and Chicago.Dallas/Fort Worth International was the fourth busiest US airport last year, and the 15th in the world.

