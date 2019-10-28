American teenage artist Autumn de Forest leads art project in Jerusalem





What Greta Thunberg is to saving the planet, Autumn de Forest is to art and creativity. The teenage artist sold paintings for roughly $7 million, was hailed as a child-genius on US television, and met Pope Francis in 2015. Who accepted her painting Resurrection which now resides in the Vatican.



Now Israelis and Palestinians will have a chance to meet and work with de Forest on Thursday at Hand-in-Hand school in the capital. During the event, she will speak with the students about how important it is to develop their self-expression via art and work with them using materials provided by Park West Gallery, where de Forest had been showing her work since 2015.

Now Israelis and Palestinians will have a chance to meet and work with de Forest on Thursday at Hand-in-Hand school in the capital.During the event, she will speak with the students about how important it is to develop their self-expression via art and work with them using materials provided by Park West Gallery, where de Forest had been showing her work since 2015.

The youngest person in history to serve in the President’s Committee for the Arts and Humanities, de Forest hails from a long line of artists which includes furniture designer and painter Lokwood de Forest and painter of native-American scenes and potter George de Forest Brush.



Hand in Hand can be reached here.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });