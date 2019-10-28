Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

American teenage artist Autumn de Forest leads art project in Jerusalem

The 17-year-old artist is the youngest person to serve in the President’s Committee for the Arts and Humanities, she will paint alongside Jewish and Arab students in Jerusalem.

By
October 28, 2019 01:38
Autumn de Forest. (photo credit: AUTUMN DE FOREST@WYNWOOD WALLS)

What Greta Thunberg is to saving the planet, Autumn de Forest is to art and creativity. The teenage artist sold paintings for roughly $7 million, was hailed as a child-genius on US television, and met Pope Francis in 2015. Who accepted her painting Resurrection which now resides in the Vatican. 

 

Now Israelis and Palestinians will have a chance to meet and work with de Forest on Thursday at Hand-in-Hand school in the capital.
During the event, she will speak with the students about how important it is to develop their self-expression via art and work with them using materials provided by Park West Gallery, where de Forest had been showing her work since 2015.  
 
The youngest person in history to serve in the President’s Committee for the Arts and Humanities, de Forest hails from a long line of artists which includes furniture designer and painter Lokwood de Forest and painter of native-American scenes and potter George de Forest Brush. 
 
Hand in Hand can be reached here. 







