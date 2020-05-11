The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amid coronavirus, basketball to return to Israel - with caveats

Foreign players who are not currently in Israel will be required to return by May 17 to begin a 14-day quarantine.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
MAY 11, 2020 16:41
ISRAELI BASKETBALL teams will be returning to the court this month, though the exact nature of the competition is still somewhat up in the air.
ISRAELI BASKETBALL teams will be returning to the court this month, though the exact nature of the competition is still somewhat up in the air.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
The Israel Winner Basketball League 2019/2020 season will return to action after the league’s directors voted early this week to get back onto the hardwood and complete the campaign. While the majority of the directors voted to resume the league, Maccabi Tel Aviv abstained along with a number of other teams while some other clubs voted against restarting the competition.
Foreign players who are not currently in Israel will be required to return by May 17 to begin a 14-day quarantine. Practices will the resume on June 1, with the league resuming on June 20 with the completion of the second round of games with Gameday 22. There will then be a split in the league, where there will be a Championship Bracket and a Relegation Bracket followed by playoffs with a champion crowned by July 30.
League chairman Shmuel Frankel held a press conference following the decision to return basketball to the country.
“This crisis is one that has befallen the entire world,” said Frankel. “We were one of four leagues in Europe that decided not to end the season and not only didn’t we close up the 2019/20 campaign we looked at ways to restart the league. We knew that as long as the soccer league could still return so could we and now we are working together with the them as we approach the finance ministry. We have signed a letter that will go out to the Miri Regev, the Minister of Culture and Sports, which will then be passed along to the Prime Minister.”
Games will take place in the clubs’ home arenas with no fans and the Final Four will be held at the arena selected by the first place club at the end of the Championship Playoffs. If there will be no limitations of fan attendance by the end of July, that facility must be able to hold at least 10,000 people.  
Should a team not appear for a game, it will be fined 400,000 NIS as stipulated by the league bylaws, while teams will be required to play their best roster as to their ability. A team is required to list at least six players from players who had been registered prior to the COVID-19 break and two players per roster must be foreigners. In addition, teams will be allowed to sign up to four more foreign players to finish out the campaign.
“We are attempting to receive compensation from the finance ministry and without that it will be difficult to continue,” Frankel explained. “We have promised to send each team 550,000 NIS from the funds that are received from the Toto lottery, the TV rights and sponsors.”
The finance issues are definitely something that is a concern of players that are currently in Israel and those who would need to return from abroad to complete the campaign.
Stu Douglass, a naturalized Israeli who plays for Maccabi Ashdod and currently is in Israel voiced his thoughts on the financial matters.
“I’m just worried about the money and the state of the league moving forward,” said Douglass. “I’m not sure what the right decision is. That will all be figured out later but it’s a bit concerning to move forward with all of this without many concrete details about the money or even players for that matter. The way this has all played out so far is a bit odd.”
In addition, there are still many unanswered questions that were brought to light over the past few days, including Maccabi Tel Aviv’s status to compete should the Euroleague return to action. The premier continental competition stated that it will know by May 24 if the league will continue. Should the Euroleague resume play, Maccabi has stated that it will not take part in the culmination of the Israeli league and will instead focus on its chances in Europe.
Maccabi’s decision brought the ire of Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev, who lashed out at the continental powerhouse.
“Maccabi’s decision to favor the Euroleague over its participation in the Israeli league, should there be a choice, is unacceptable. I expect that team management will make the correct decision in favor of Israeli basketball and find the way and to ensure participation in any situation.
“I was surprised and disappointed by Maccabi Tel Aviv’s announcement,” continued Regev. “I expect Maccabi Tel Aviv’s management to change their decision and immediately declare that they will unconditionally play in the Israel League. The Israel League needs Maccabi and there is no room to show preference of a foreign league over the Israeli League.”
Maccabi Tel Aviv General Manager Nikola Vujcic responded to Regev’s comments in full force, saying that the minister would be the first person to arrive at the airport to congratulate Maccabi should it bring home the Euroleague title.
On the flip side, Guy Harel, Hapoel Jerusalem’s General Manager stated that if his club would be given a choice to play in the Israeli League or the continental competition that it is in, the Basketball Champions League, it would undoubtedly play in the Israel League. However, the BCL has already suspended its season until the end of September so in essence the decision that Jerusalem would have made is a moot point.


