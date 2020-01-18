Amir Peretz: With us Hamas will not get a single dollar from Israel

Labor and Meretz Chairman Amir Peretz went to a Shabbat event in Holon on Saturday, January 18.“We will steer the policies of the next government back to political negotiations for peace and away from a path of abandoning social investment. We will wave the flag of peace alongside the flag of social justice,” Peretz said, according to a press release. Peretz added, “With us, Hamas will not receive a single dollar from Israel. We will isolate Hamas and enter into political negotiations with the Palestinian Authority.”Discussing the Middle East situation, Peretz said, “Precisely because of the Iranian threat, we will build the axis of moderate countries in the Middle East.”“Preparing for the Iranian threat must be a top priority, and against the extreme axis built by Iran from Yemen, through Iraq and Syria, Hezbollah and Hamas, we will build the axis of moderate countries with Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states, together with the PA. "Discussing the upcoming elections, Peretz said, “‘Just not Bibi’ is not enough. We will replace Netanyahu, as well as Netanyahu's policies. We will be the social conscience and the political compass, waving the flag of social justice and the flag of peace side by side."