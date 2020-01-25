Amir Peretz slams Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’

Labor-Meretz chairman Amir Peretz was a guest at a cultural event in Hadera on Saturday and attacked US President Donald Trump's peace plan known as the "Deal of the Century.”"Our position is that negotiations should be conducted on the basis of a two-state solution for two peoples, with the principle of land swaps. We oppose any unilateral move," Peretz said. "The issue of whether or not to go to Washington is secondary to what will matter if the move is real. If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and sounds like a duck, it is a duck, there is nothing serious about a political proposal being submitted a few weeks before an election,” he added.Peretz even attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu saying, "his presence created an ideological crunch because he caused everyone to engage with him instead of the welfare of the people.”On Saturday, MK Eli Avidar from Yisrael Beiteinu attended a cultural event in Beersheba and also attacked Netanyahu. "Netanyahu does not have to fly to the US because he knows the plan and is the one who has been holding it back for a year because of the indictments. He should stay for the immunity hearings because we will not stop or delay the hearings, not even for an hour. "Avidar also commented on the anticipated deal to release Naama Issachar. "I have never seen the dismissal and disgrace of such a low-level Israeli leader. Getting Naama's mom into a state photo with Putin for the election campaign, it's just a stunt. What was missing was that Netanyahu..greeting Putin by kissing his feet. "