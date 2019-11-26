The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Anti-legal demonstration attracts thousands but few MKs

Miri Regev: The rule of law is not above the law.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM, GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 23:44
Protesters who support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art (photo credit: Courtesy)
Protesters who support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Thousands of Israelis from across the country, including retirees, religious families with young children, settler youth and new immigrants from France, gathered at the Tel Aviv Museum Square across from the IDF’s Kirya military headquarters on Tuesday night to show support for embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The crowd was bused by the Likud Party to the demonstration, which was held under the banner “To safeguard the country and stop the coup.”
While the rally started 30 minutes later than planned, the crowd didn’t care: “King Bibi, King of Israel” the demonstrators chanted. “Leftist traitors hate the flag,” “The Prosecutor’s Office are terrorists” and “The media is out to get our Bibi” others screamed.
While Netanyahu pushed the 55 MKs in his political bloc to attend the rally, the only MKs present were Culture Minister Miri Regev and Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar. The prime minister pleaded with the public to attend in public speeches, meetings with mayors and on social media, but he himself decided not to even address the crowd by video.
“We want to make our voice heard, and we are expressing legitimate and justified protest,” Regev said. “This protest sends the message that the rule of law is not above the law. The law must be equal for all, and there cannot be one rule for one man and different rules for another.”
Regev said only the public and not the legal establishment can choose who will serve as prime minister.
“You have the strongest ammunition – your ballot,” she told the crowd.
But even Regev criticized signs that went too far in criticizing Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, the state prosecution and police. She told the protesters to take down the provocative signs, suggesting “maybe someone planted them.”
Many protesters declined to speak to The Jerusalem Post, saying that the media was the reason why Netanyahu was being investigated. But Esther Bokobza told the Post that  Netanyahu is the only man who can stand up to Israel’s enemies.
“He is someone who has an important and charismatic character,” said Bokobza, who made aliyah from France four years ago. “He was able to go tête-à-tête with Obama, and Obama wasn’t an easy man. No matter what you say about Bibi, that he took presents, etc. – who hasn’t done that? It doesn’t matter what he took. Who doesn’t have faults?
We have worked so hard for our state, and we are surrounded by enemies. Bibi has the strength to keep us together, and we need him. He spent 10 years growing the country. He is our light. We all think this way.”
Chaviva Melloul from Beit Shemesh, who had adorned herself with pro-Netanyahu stickers, echoed Bokobza.
“We love Bibi, but the media doesn’t like him,” she said. “We waited thousands of years for our country, and the media is just chasing him!”
The heads of the right-wing Women in Green movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, told their members they were attending the rally in order to protect the Land of Israel.
“We are demonstrating because we understand that it is not just Benjamin Netanyahu’s private affairs but the concern of the entire Right camp,” the two said in a message to their followers. “The Left knew well enough how to ignore deeds far worse than those attributed to Netanyahu when it concerned leftist leaders over the years. In Netanyahu’s case, the energy and the efforts invested in bringing him down, exaggerating every small suspicion as an unforgivable act, all stems from the desire to see the Right camp defeated and the Left returned to power.”
During the rally, incoming rocket sirens were activated in Sderot, a Likud stronghold. And while many had likely made their way to Tel Aviv from Sderot, they were too busy showing their support for Netanyahu to mind the two rockets fired toward their homes from the Gaza Strip.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Praise be the Dutch By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Netanyahu – in the national interest, please step down now By ISI LEIBLER
Gil Troy Center Field: The Sultan of Stalemate coarsens Israel’s soul By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 27, 2019: This land is ours By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by