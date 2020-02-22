Apartment fire badly burns one-year-old baby in Jerusalem

Firefighters were called in on Saturday afternoon to an apartment in Jerusalem and began dousing the fire as well as rescuing the three family members who were still being burned by the flames. They gained control of the fire after a short time and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the apartment complex.

From the initial investigation, it can be assumed that the fire began when a heater was left operating near the the baby's cradle which was comprised of nylon and fabric. The cradle caught fire shortly thereafter and the baby was badly burned.

The baby's grandfather, who was sleeping in the same room, was lightly burned by the fire, along with another woman who was present and was lightly burned. All three were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

"We received a report about a fire in an apartment with several people trapped inside," said Rabbi Reshef Shalom Zarur, one of the fire fighters who was on the scene."We arrived shortly thereafter and found several people injured in the apartment, a one-year-old baby among them who was badly burnt. We evacuated them to receive medical treatment from the MDA, who transferred them to the hospital ," he added.

Zarur said "we fought the fire at the same time as we were rescuing the people inside and prevented it from spreading further"

The Fire department wishes to reiterate that heater which use open heat radiation (Spiral heater and other similar products) are dangerous and could be dangerous and cause severe damage to both property and people.

