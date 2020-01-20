Apple's Siri calls Israel 'Zionist Occupation State'

Users on social media began posting videos of Apple's built-in virtual assistant Siri saying that Israeli President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin is "the president of the Zionist Occupation State," Business Insider reported on Sunday.





According to the report, the likely cause of the response is vandalism on Rivlin's Wikipedia page, since Wikipedia is a source Apple often uses to produce its information from.







Wasn't online yesterday for the "Zionist occupation state" Siri screwup but the blame appears to be on Wikimedia instead of Apple. I direct my ire at them primarily, but also question why Siri blindly follows wiki entries. — Anti-Semitism Watch Dog (@ASWatchDog) January 19, 2020 "Wasn't online yesterday for the 'Zionist occupation state' Siri screwup but the blame appears to be on Wikimedia instead of Apple," said Twitter user Anti-Semitism Watch Dog.





"I direct my ire at them primarily, but also question why Siri blindly follows wiki entries."













A user named Taufiq Marhaban compared Facebook's translation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's name as "Mr. Sh*thole" with Siri's mistake.

Facebook wrongly translates Chinese Xi Jinping names and Siri wrongly named Israel a Zionist occupation state pic.twitter.com/4r34dVWemo January 19, 2020