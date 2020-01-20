The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Apple's Siri calls Israel 'Zionist Occupation State'

Apple corrected the problem with Siri now saying that "Reuven Rivlin is the President of Israel," yet it has yet to formally address the controversy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 20, 2020 06:18
Apple's Siri calling Rivlin the "President of the Zionist Occupation State" (photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)
Apple's Siri calling Rivlin the "President of the Zionist Occupation State"
(photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)
(photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)
Users on social media began posting videos of Apple's built-in virtual assistant Siri saying that Israeli President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin is "the president of the Zionist Occupation State," Business Insider reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the likely cause of the response is vandalism on Rivlin's Wikipedia page, since Wikipedia is a source Apple often uses to produce its information from.

"Wasn't online yesterday for the 'Zionist occupation state' Siri screwup but the blame appears to be on Wikimedia instead of Apple," said Twitter user Anti-Semitism Watch Dog. 

"I direct my ire at them primarily, but also question why Siri blindly follows wiki entries."

Another user said, "Wow. Apple. Zionist Occupation State? Your bias is showing," presumably claiming that the response was intentional.

"When #Siri gets it right... everyone's upset lol," said another user on Twitter. "#ZionistOccupationState Hopefully Siri also remembers that #Netanyahu is a terrorist."

A user named Taufiq Marhaban compared Facebook's translation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's name as "Mr. Sh*thole" with Siri's mistake.
Apple corrected the problem with Siri now saying that "Reuven Rivlin is the President of Israel," yet it has yet to formally address the controversy.


