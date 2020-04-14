Arab-Christian MDA volunteer to light torch on Independence Day



Yasmin Mazawi, a 20-year-old Arab-Israeli who volunteers as a medic with Magan David Adom as part of her national service, was chosen to light a torch during the Independence Day ceremony to be held on April 29, a press release on behalf of Sherut Leumi (National Service) reported.

Sherut Leumi is an option open to those who do not wish to join the IDF, such as ultra-orthodox Jewish women or those who do not wish to enlist, but still want to give back to society.



Mazawi, who is Christian, is also involved with Holocaust education among Muslims and Christians in Israel.

