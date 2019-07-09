Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Arab-Israeli shot with 22 bullets after noon prayer in mosque

The man was shot in his car after leaving a Tayibe mosque after finishing his prayers.

By
July 9, 2019 17:34
The Arab city of Tayibe in central Israel. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

 
An Arab-Israeli man was shot dead in his car on Tuesday, after leaving the ‘al-Ilm wa al-Iman’ [the faith and knowledge] mosque in the city of Tayibe in an incident that enraged residents, due to the crime as well as the disrespect to the holiness of the site. 


In May, Kadi Iyad Zahalka – head of the High Sharia Court in Jerusalem – and Arara Council head Mudar Yunis, who chairs the Forum of Local Arab Authorities, spoke of the acute need to curb the violence that is making innocent Arab citizens fearful for their safety. He made the remarks during a festive event with President Reuven Rivlin.  
Speaking with the Jerusalem Post, the spokesperson for the NGO Abraham Initiatives said that the Arab-Israeli population would very much like to receive the same quality of protection and services enjoyed by Jewish communities. 


She warned that recent cuts in the police budget might lead to the closure of police stations recently opened in Arab communities to promote safety. 
